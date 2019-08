There are no available emergency accommodation spaces for people in homelessness in Kildare.

The Dept. of Housing reports that 166 people in Kildare were living in emergency accommodation in June.

Its understood that the tourism season is contributing to the lack of available beds at hotels and B&Bs in the county.

Sinn Fein Kildare/Newbridge Councillor, Patricia Ryan, has been contacted by a man unable to obtain emergency accommodation.