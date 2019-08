Gardaí have been praised for their work in foiling an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.

The incident took place between 2 and 3am this morning on the main street in Virginia.

Local Gardaí and members of national units intervened and two men were arrested. They're currently being held for questioning.

Gardaí say no further details are being released at this time.

The main N3 road was closed but has since reopened.