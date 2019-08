Malaysian police say the post mortem on Nora Quoirin's body is ongoing and they can't give a cause of death yet.

The body of the 15 year old was found yesterday, 10 days after she was reported missing.

Her remains were discovered in a rainforest, 2 kilometres from the resort where she was staying with her family.

A further update is expected tomorrow.

Image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.