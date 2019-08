A man in his 20s remains in garda custody in Kildare this afternoon after he was found in possession of a gun.

Gardaí on patrol in Brownstown, The Curragh, yesterday observed the man with a concealed item.

They searched him and found a gun.

It's believed he was on his way to carry out a robbery.

He's being detained at Kildare Town Garda Station, and investigations are continuing.



Image courtesy An Garda Siochana