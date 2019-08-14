Pelosi Reiterates Her View That US-UK Trade Deal Won't Pass Congress If GFA Is Undermined.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has re-iterated her view, there will be no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing Congress, if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

The comments come after the National Security Advisor John Bolton said the U.K. would be "front of the trade queue" for a new deal after Brexit.

Speaker Pelosi says Brexit can't imperil the seamless border, especially now, as the first generation born into the hope of Good Friday 21 years ago, comes into adulthood.

File image: Nancy Pelosi/RollingNews