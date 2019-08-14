Nite Trax

Listen: SF Says Beef Industry Will Be Run In To The Ground Without Higher Prices For Farmers.

: 08/14/2019 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sinn Fein says the beef industry will be run into the ground unless farmers get a higher price for their animals.

The party wants a more effective monitoring system for the sector introduced by the government.

More talks between meat industry representatives, the Beef Plan Movement and farming organisations will take place next week to resolve the ongoing dispute.

The first round took place in Backweston in Celbridge on Monday.

Protests at 20 meat factories, including Kildare Chilling, have been suspended.

Sinn Fein's agriculture spokesperson Brian Stanley says the government has a crucial role to play:

