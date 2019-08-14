Listen: Affordabilty, Brexit & Central Bank Rules Contribute To Slow-Down In House Price Growth.

Financial experts say affordability, Brexit uncertainty and Central Bank rules are some of the reasons for a slow down in the rate at which house prices are rising.

Kildare house prices are averaging at €278,000, up 1.1% over the 12 months to June

CSO figures show the price of houses and apartments rose by 2 per cent in the twelve months to June.

That compares to 2.6 per cent in the year to May.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank, Austin Hughes, says people are cautious in their approach to the cost of housing: