Listen: Hundreds Of Homeowners Will Miss Out On Funding To Complete Energy Up-Grades.

: 08/14/2019 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Hundreds of homeowners won't receive funding to complete energy upgrades, as a special grant scheme has run out of money.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says it'll only give "deep retrofitting" funding to projects which have already been approved.

However, builders had begun work on some new projects under the scheme, which provides 50 per cent of the cost of improving the energy rating of older houses.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, says people should always wait for grant approval:

File image: RollingNews

