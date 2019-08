The National Women's Council of Ireland has condemned a list of rules a boyfriend set out for his partner.

Zoe Scholefield from the UK shared the list on Twitter, which has since gone viral.

Some of the demands include sending a video of her room before she sleeps to prove no one else is there, and not to dance like a 'slag'.

The NWCI says this is a clear example of controlling behaviour.

Image courtesy Zoe Scholefield/Twitter