Today Is The Final Day KCC Is Welcoming Written Submissions From The Public On The Adjustment Of The LPT.

Today is the final day Kildare County Council is welcoming written submissions from the public, on the adjustment of the Local Property Tax.

Elected members of Kildare County Council will meet in September, to consider an adjustment.

The Finanace Act 2012, provides local council the provision to increase or decrease the basic rate of the Local Property Tax, within their county, by a maximum of plus or minus 15% - or leave the rate unaltered.

The charge period for local property tax runs from the 1st November to 31st October, each year.

A decision to vary the basic rate of LPT applies to the next charge period only, and is effective for a one year period.

Submissions must be received by 5pm, today, Friday.

Submissions can be made here: