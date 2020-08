As of 8pm last night, Thursday, no confirmed cases of Covid-19 were being treated at Naas General Hospital, according to official HSE figures.

6 patients were being treated at the facility, for suspected cases of the virus.

Yesterday evening, 24 new cases of Covid-19 were notified in Co. Kildare.

According to the Covid Tracker App statistics, since testing began in February 1,873 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Co. Kildare.