Listen: Kildare Chamber On Package Needed To Spport Local Businesses.

Up to €5,000 will be made available to businesses impacted by the localised lockdowns, here in Kildare & counties Laois & Offaly.

Restrictions, which were announced last Friday, are due to be lifted on Friday 22nd.

Sole traders will also be able to apply for a new social welfare payment from today, and can apply for up to €1,000.

The full details will be announced later today.

County Kildare Chamber CEO, Allan Shine, says the package needs to provide support for the tourism and hospitality sectors: