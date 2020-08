Carroll Cuisine, in Tullamore, has been approved to reopen its doors after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The company says it will be resuming operations at the plant in a phased basis over the coming week.

9 employees at the facility had tested positive for the disease, while 210 out of its 330 staff, were tested over the weekend with all results coming back negative.

The company says it will continue to follow HSA and HSE guidelines in reopening.

Image: Carrolls Cuisine Website