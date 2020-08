Building work on the National Broadband Plan is set to begin in counties Cork and Cavan, by the end of the month.

Since work on the project began six months ago, National Broadband Ireland has carried out survey work for over 63,000 homes and businesses.

The company has announced that minimum download speeds for the plan will increase from 150 megabits per second to 500.

Around 537,000 homes, farms and businesses will be connected to high speed internet under the National Broadband Plan.