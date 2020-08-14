K Drive

Tegral Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19.

: 08/14/2020 - 13:26
Author: Ciara Noble


Athy's Tegral Building Products have released a statement, in regards to an employee testing positive for Covid-19.

When the employee tested positive, they were on leave from the company.

The employee has remained off site, since the positive result.

The statement reads as follows:

"An employee of Tegral has made us aware, via a phone call, that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The employee was on leave at the time and remains off site.

In the meantime, we have elevated the alert on site and are closely monitoring the situation, while continuing to follow rigorous health and safety protocols in line with guidance from the HSE and Health & Safety Authority."  

