Confirmation Of Government Supports For Counties Kildare, Laois & Offaly, Include Top Up Of 20% On Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

In a statement issued to KFM, Kildare North TD has announced the Minister of Public Expenditure & Reform, Michael McGrath has confirmed the following supports are being put in place for counties Kildare, Laois & Offaly:

"Top up of 20% on Restart Grant Plus Scheme

Ringfence €7.5m in funding from the Sustaining Enterprise Fund (through Enterprise Ireland & LEOs, combination of repayable and non repayable funding).

€1m for the LEO's, in conjunction with local Chambers of Commerce, to support micro enterprises.

€1m for Fáilte Ireland to undertake a promotional campaign to increase appeal of the 3 counties.

A dedicated helpline for businesses to assist them in accessing various supports".