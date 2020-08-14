K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Confirmation Of Government Supports For Counties Kildare, Laois & Offaly, Include Top Up Of 20% On Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

: 08/14/2020 - 13:35
Author: Ciara Noble
michael_mcgrath_ff_td_2017_finance_spokesperson.jpg

In a statement issued to KFM, Kildare North TD has announced the Minister of Public Expenditure & Reform, Michael McGrath has confirmed the following supports are being put in place for counties Kildare, Laois & Offaly:

"Top up of 20% on Restart Grant Plus Scheme

Ringfence €7.5m in funding from the Sustaining Enterprise Fund (through Enterprise Ireland & LEOs, combination of repayable and non repayable funding).

€1m for the LEO's, in conjunction with local Chambers of Commerce, to support micro enterprises.

€1m for Fáilte Ireland to undertake a promotional campaign to increase appeal of the 3 counties.

A dedicated helpline for businesses to assist them in accessing various supports".

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!