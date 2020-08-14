K Drive

Rate Of Infection Of Covid-19 In Kildare, Laois & Offaly 8 Times Higher Than Rest Of Country.

: 08/14/2020 - 13:44
Author: Ciara Noble
virus.jpg

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is now up to 8 times higher than the rest of the country.

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team has warned they face a "difficult" challenge in the three counties.

These new figures from the Department of Health show the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100 thousand people broken down by county.

The rate per 100 thousand across the country, is 19.

In the three counties, including Kildare, where restrictions have been re-imposed it's much higher.

146 in Kildare, 136 in Offaly and 74 in Laois.

Philip Nolan from NPHET's modelling advisory group says the situation in those counties is "difficult" and that they're really trying to contain the spread of the virus.
 

