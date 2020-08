Greater supports and funding are needed to prevent further deaths among homeless people.

That's according to Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, after two homeless people died in Cork, in the past 48 hours.

It follows 10 deaths among people engaging with homeless services in Dublin last month.

31 homeless people have died in Dublin in the first six months of this year.

In 2019, 35 people died in total across the country.

