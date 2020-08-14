K Drive

One New Covid-19 Death Confirmed In Northern Ireland.

: 08/14/2020 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Noble
One Covid-19 related death has been confirmed in the in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland.

74 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

That brings the total number to 6,299.

A total of 558 people have died as a result of the virus in the north of Ireland.

