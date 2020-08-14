K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardaí In Naas Detect Vehicle Travelling at 132km/h On N7.

: 08/14/2020 - 15:23
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_roads_policing_unit_vehicle_via_ags_twitter.jpg

Gardaí in Naas detected a vehicle travelling at 132km/h on the N7, today.

The vehicle was travelling in an 100kph zone.

Using the mobility app, Gardaí discovered the driver was disqualified.

The driver was arrested & the vehicle has been seized.

 

Image: An Garda Síochána Twitter

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!