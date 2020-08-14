Listen: Minister For Public Expenditure & Reform On Govt Support For Kildare, Laois & Offaly, Due To Localised Lockdowns.

Over €6 million in additional supports is being made available for counties Kildare, Laois & Offaly.

Businesses in the three counties will be able to claim up to €5,000 extra, as part of the Restart Plus Scheme, at a cost of between €3 and €4 million.

€1 million is being assigned to the Local Enterprise Offices, while an addition €1 million will be given to Fáilte Ireland, to promote tourism in the counties, when localised restrictions are lifted.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says the government recognises the impact the restrictions have had on the local area: