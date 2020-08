One of the women, rescued off the coast of Galway yesterday, has spoken of her disbelief, realising she & her cousin, would be saved.

Ellen Glynn, and Sara Feeney, were found by fishermen after spending 15 hours in the water overnight.

They had tried to attract attention, as a major rescue effort continued through the night.

17 year-old Ellen says they could not believe their ordeal was going to end, when fishermen Patrick Oliver and his son, Morgan, headed towards them: