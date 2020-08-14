Listen: Sole Traders - How To Apply For Grant.

Sole traders left out of work by Covid-19 can now apply for up to €1,000 grant from social welfare offices, to help with business costs.

€12 million has been set aside for the Enterprise Support Grant, aimed at tradespeople, taxi drivers and others who do not qualify for the Restart Grant Scheme.

To qualify, a business owner must have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after May 17th -- when then national lockdown was first eased.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys explains how to apply: