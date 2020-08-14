K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Sole Traders - How To Apply For Grant.

: 08/14/2020 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Noble
department-of-social-protection-logo.jpg

Sole traders left out of work by Covid-19 can now apply for up to €1,000 grant from social welfare offices, to help with business costs.

€12 million has been set aside for the Enterprise Support Grant, aimed at tradespeople, taxi drivers and others who do not qualify for the Restart Grant Scheme.

To qualify, a business owner must have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after May 17th -- when then national lockdown was first eased.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys explains how to apply:

heatherhumphreys.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!