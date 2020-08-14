K Drive

8 People Rescued From Boat On Lough Derg Last Night.

: 08/14/2020 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Noble
rnli.jpg

Eight people were rescued from a boat on Lough Derg last night which ran into difficulty.

The 45-foot cruiser ran aground near Ryan's Point on the lake at around 9.30pm, last night.

RNLI crew responded and found the boat by 10pm.

It was towed to shore and no injuries were reported.

