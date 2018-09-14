Gavin Duffy Is Now, Officially, A Presidential Candidate.

Businessman Gavin Duffy will contest the Presidential election.

He secured the backing from Waterford City and County Council in the past few minutes and has now met the required quota of four councils.

He'll join his former Dragon's Den co-star Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman who reached the quota on Monday.

Half of Waterford's elected representatives attended this morning's Special Meeting in Dungarvan. They heard from Journalist Gemma O'Doherty, Marylin Monroe impersonator Sarah Louise Mulligan, Peter Casey - another former Dragon and John O'Hare from Newry who only declared his intention to run last night.

Artist Kevin Sharkey withdrew in the early hours of this morning.

Gavin Duffy has been chosen over Gemma O'Doherty by 14 votes to 2.

He received the support of Fianna Fàil, Fine Gael and Labour.

He had been put forward by Independents Seamus O Donnell and Blaise Hannigan.

The defeated hopeful, Gemma O'Doherty was proposed by Seàn Reinhardt and seconded by Joe Kelly.