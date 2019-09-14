Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Shoppers Won't Be Able To Use Loyalty Points To Buy Alcohol.

: 09/14/2019 - 10:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
alcohol_beer_bottles.jpeg

 

Shoppers will no longer be able to buy alcohol in supermarkets with their loyalty points.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he has notified the European Commission of his plans to regulate promotions that incentivise alcohol consumption.

Regulations will also be introduced to ban the sale of alcohol products at a reduced price.

The aim is to have the legislation in place by next September.

Sheila Gilheaney from Alcohol Action Ireland says they are pleased part of the Public Health Alcohol Act is being implemented:

alcohol.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!