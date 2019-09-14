Listen: Shoppers Won't Be Able To Use Loyalty Points To Buy Alcohol.

Shoppers will no longer be able to buy alcohol in supermarkets with their loyalty points.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he has notified the European Commission of his plans to regulate promotions that incentivise alcohol consumption.

Regulations will also be introduced to ban the sale of alcohol products at a reduced price.

The aim is to have the legislation in place by next September.

Sheila Gilheaney from Alcohol Action Ireland says they are pleased part of the Public Health Alcohol Act is being implemented: