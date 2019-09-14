Saturday Sportsbeat

Ryanair Says Delays This Morning Was Due To IT Systems Outage.

: 09/14/2019 - 11:10
Author: Eoin Beatty
ryanair_1.jpg

 

Ryanair says a number of delays earlier this morning were caused by an IT systems outage.

A number of passengers on twitter say they were unable to check-in online or at various airports.

In a statement, Ryanair has apologised but says the issue has been resolved and flights are back operating as normal.

