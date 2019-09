There are calls for the council to provide an all-weather safe surface for the playground in Kilcullen similar to that provided in Maynooth.

The motion proposed by Independent Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy will be discussed at Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting on Wednesday morning.

Cllr. McLoughlin Healy has also asked the council to, explain, in its report, the criteria for selecting different playground surfaces.