Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford has requested the council liaise with the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Ireland.

This would be with view to exploring a Sister City relationship or economic and cultural collaboration between Jingdezhen City in Jiangxi Province and the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on the basis of mutual links through craft industries and tourism.

Cllr. Stafford's motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge MD on Wednesday.