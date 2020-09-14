Listen: MPs To Debate Controversial Brexit Legislation Today.

In the UK, MPs will debate Boris Johnson's controversial new Brexit legislation today that - if approved - will break international law.

The Internal Market Bill would go against the agreement signed by the UK and EU.

It addresses part of the deal designed to stop a hard border returning to Ireland and has been described as an 'insurance policy by UK ministers.

But Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says it's a 'rogue move' and needs to be withdrawn:

Tony Blair and John Major have already urged Boris Johnson to scrap it.

He's insisting it's needed to prevent a border in the Irish Sea and protect the peace process, but that's been described as 'spin' by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he's also concerned about the plan:

