A man in his late teens is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in connection with an armed robbery in Dublin.

A shop on Dorset Street Lower was targeted at around 9 o'clock last night.

Some items were stolen after a broken glass bottle was used to threaten staff.

The man was arrested during a follow up search along with a younger teenage boy, who has since been released.

File image: Criminal Courts of Justice/RollingNews