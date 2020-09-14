Germany: French Scientists Confirm Navalny Poisoning With Novichok.

The German government says independent scientists in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.
He fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month, and was transferred to Berlin where he remains in hospital.
The Kremlin has previously denied any involvement.
A military lab in Germany had already said tests showed Mr Navalny did have the Soviet era nerve agent in his body.
Image: Alexei Navalny credit Evgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta/ Wikipedia Commons