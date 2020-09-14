The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Germany: French Scientists Confirm Navalny Poisoning With Novichok.

: 09/14/2020 - 10:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alexei_navalny_credit_evgeny_feldman_and_novaya_gazeta_wikipedia_commons.jpg

The German government says independent scientists in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

He fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month, and was transferred to Berlin where he remains in hospital.

The Kremlin has previously denied any involvement.

A military lab in Germany had already said tests showed Mr Navalny did have the Soviet era nerve agent in his body.

 

Image: Alexei Navalny credit Evgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta/ Wikipedia Commons

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!