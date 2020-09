The University of Limerick spent almost 4 thousand euro on bed linen for its outgoing president.

That includes 800 euro on pillow cases and 1,700 on duvet covers at Brown Thomas.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the college spent more than 200 thousand euro on upgrading the multi-million euro on-campus house and entertainment when former president Dr. des Fitzgerald lived there.

There are now calls for the college to be brought before the Public Account Committee.