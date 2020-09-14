Listen: Tánaiste Fears Brexit Could Become English Nationalist Project.

The Tánaiste says he fears that Brexit could turn in to what its opponents feared - an English nationalist project.

British MPs are due to debate a controversial new bill today that would undermine the Brexit withdrawal agreement if passed.

It would allow the UK to get around parts of the deal related to ensuring there was no hard border with Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, speaking to Kfm, says he believe believes the UK's latest approach to Brexit is a negotiating tactic.

But, he is concerned it could become what those opposed to if feared most.

The Tánaiste joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today on a wide range of topics, including the medium term Covid 19 plan, government communications, supports for small firms and sole traders: