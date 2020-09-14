Listen: 3 Former UK PMs Raise Concerns About Over-Riding Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Another former Prime Minister's raised concerns about the British government's plan to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

David Cameron says he has 'misgivings' about the UK Internal Market Bill, which Tony Blair and John Major have already criticised.

But the justice secretary insists the legislation, which'll be debated by MPs later, is only an insurance policy.

The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford doesn't agree with Boris Johnson's approach.

