A new €1,000 grant has been launched, in Naas, for small businesses across the country.

Firms that did not avail of the restart grant or enterprise support grant are eligible for the scheme.

It will allow them to cover the costs of PPE and getting their company up and running over the coming weeks.

Junior Minister and Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon says the support will be of huge benefit to businesses in Kildare that are still recovering from the local lockdown:

File image: RollingNews