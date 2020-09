Failte Ireland says many B & Bs have lost up to 80 to 90 per cent of their business due to the pandemic.

It's announced Restart Grant Plus grants of up to 4,000 euro for each of them today to help them open safely and re-employ workers.

Kildare, Laois and Offaly B and Bs will get more funding worth 4,800 euro because they suffered during lockdown in August.

Failte Ireland spokesperson, Jenny Desaulles, has this advice on how they can avail of the funding:

Stock image: Pixabay