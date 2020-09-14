Listen: Catholic Primary Schools In Some Parts Of Kildare Are Changing Their Enrolment Policies.

Catholic primary schools under the auspices of the Dublin Archdiocese are to remove priority entry for siblings.

That includes primary schools in 10 parishes in Kildare.

The Archdiocese has asked schools to end the practice of giving places to the brothers and sisters of existing pupils.

It says it's had the policy in place for years and that a small number of schools are updating their rules to reflect it.

Dublin priest, Father John Gilligan, says it will only impact over-prescribed schools;

File image: RollingNews