30 Housing Units For Older People Proposed For Athy's Domincan Lands.

Kildare County Council is expecting a proposal from Cluid Housing in early October on housing units for older people on the Dominican lands in Athy.

Responding to Fianna Fáil Cllr, Brian Dooley, the council says "Cluid have CAS1 approval for the development of the site and have engaged a design team who have prepared a preliminary design for 30 units"

The agency is reviewing the proposal, and expects to issue correspondence to KCC on the matter in early October.

This will be "with a view to preparing a Planning Application by the end of the year. "

