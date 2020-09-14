Uncertainty Over Kildangan's Municipal District Resolved.

Uncertainty over which Municipal District houses Kildangan has been resolved.

Athy Labour Cllr. wants Kildare County Council to clarify whether it is located in the Athy Municipal District or the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

She says issues have occurred for community groups/resident associations when applying for Local Property Tax grant funding.

Kildare County Council says the Kildangan polling district is in the Kildare Newbridge MD, but its neighbours, Nurney and Ballybracken, are in the Athy district.