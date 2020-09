Around 2 thousand small businesses across the country are eligible to receive a new government support grant, launched in Naas today.

The Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund is being made available to firms that have not received the restart grant or enterprise support grant.

The funding of up to one thousand euro will allow to them to help rebuild their business.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare North Bernard Durkan says it will be particularly beneficial for employers in Kildare: