Reports In The UK Suggest The DUP Leader Is Ready For A No Deal Brexit.

There are just days to go before a summit of EU leaders which could determine the potential for an agreement between the EU and the UK on Brexit.

The Observer newspaper today reports that the DUP leader Arlene Foster is ready for a no deal Brexit and has described a meeting with the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator as hostile and difficult.

Her views were contained in an email to a British Conservative MEP seen by the newspaper.

Meanwhile,

The former Brexit secretary David Davis is calling on UK cabinet ministers to revolt against the Prime Minister Theresa May.

He says current plans being considered to strike a deal are "completely unacceptable" and urged his former Cabinet colleagues to "exert their collective authority".