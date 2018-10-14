Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Reports In The UK Suggest The DUP Leader Is Ready For A No Deal Brexit.

: 10/14/2018 - 10:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
arlene_foster.jpg

 

There are just days to go before a summit of EU leaders which could determine the potential for an agreement between the EU and the UK on Brexit.

The Observer newspaper today reports that the DUP leader Arlene Foster is ready for a no deal Brexit and has described a meeting with the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator as hostile and difficult.

Her views were contained in an email to a British Conservative MEP seen by the newspaper.

Meanwhile,

The former Brexit secretary David Davis is calling on UK cabinet ministers to revolt against the Prime Minister Theresa May.

He says current plans being considered to strike a deal are "completely unacceptable" and urged his former Cabinet colleagues to "exert their collective authority".

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!