Eir Has Resolved It's Internet Outage.

: 10/14/2018 - 10:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
eir.png

 

Eir says it's resolved an internet outage that hit it's service.

Customers across the country were affected by the issue late yesterday evening.

No details have been revealed of what caused it however, it's not believed to have been malicious.

Eir has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

