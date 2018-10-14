Sunday Favourites

Calls For KCC to Reapply To The NTA Or Identify Alternative Funding For A Walkway/Cycleway Between Ballyshannon and Calverstown.

: 10/14/2018 - 11:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
cycle_lane.jpg

 

There are calls for KCC to reapply to the National Transport Authority (NTA) or identify alternative funding for a walkway/cycleway between Ballyshannon and Calverstownn

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Ivan Keatley will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the Athy MD on Monday.

 

