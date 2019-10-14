96th Cadet Class Inducted At The Defence Forces Training Centre.

The 96th Cadet Class have undergone their induction at the Defence Forces Training Centre at Curragh Camp

The event was attended by the Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe

In addressing the cadets and their families Minister Kehoe said, “My role affords me the privilege of witnessing at first-hand the Defence Forces delivering on their high standards of operations both at home and overseas, in loyal service to the state.

The Minister was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM.

The 96th Cadet Class includes 7 Cadets from Malta and one instructor from the Armed Forces of Malta,