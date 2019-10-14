Listen: Beef Farmers Aren't Ruling Out A Return To The Picket Line.

Protesting farmers aren't ruling out returning to picket lines as part of the ongoing beef dispute.

They clashed with representatives from Meat Industry Ireland earlier, stopping them attending a meeting of the Beef Taskforce.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has condemned the scuffles, which led to talks being postponed.

Many of those protesting want all legal threats against farmers dropped.

Dermot O'Brien from the Beef Plan Movement hopes there won't be much of a delay in getting the taskforce up and running:

Kildare farmer, John Dallon, wasat the Dept. of Agriculture.

He says farmers have lost faith in the process.

File image: beef protests at Grannagh, on the Waterford/Kilkenny border: RollingNews