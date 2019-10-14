K Country

Listen: Beef Farmers Aren't Ruling Out A Return To The Picket Line.

: 10/14/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
beef_protest_28_08_19_generic_image_2_at_dawn_meats_in_grannagh_rollingnews.jpg

Protesting farmers aren't ruling out returning to picket lines as part of the ongoing beef dispute.

They clashed with representatives from Meat Industry Ireland earlier, stopping them attending a meeting of the Beef Taskforce.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has condemned the scuffles, which led to talks being postponed.

Many of those protesting want all legal threats against farmers dropped.

Dermot O'Brien from the Beef Plan Movement hopes there won't be much of a delay in getting the taskforce up and running:

18beef.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Kildare farmer, John Dallon, wasat the Dept. of Agriculture.

He says farmers have lost faith in the process.

mondallonlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: beef protests at Grannagh, on the Waterford/Kilkenny border: RollingNews

