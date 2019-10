A centre, opened today at Maynooth University, will co-ordinate a pan-European initiative to support researchers at risk.

InSPIREurope, is an alliance for researchers who are in jeopardy due to discrimination, persecution, suffering or violence.

It is funded under the European Commission’s Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions, it is coordinated by Scholars at Risk Europe.

Maynooth U. staff member and Director of Scholars at Risk Europe, is Sineád O'Gorman