Laois Priest Rejects Suggestions Asylum Seekers "Sponge Off The System".

: 10/14/2019 - 17:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Laois parish priest is rejecting suggestions that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.

Fr Paddy Byrne was involved in a welcome event for residents of the Hibernian Direct Provision Centre in Abbeyleix yesterday.

A similar centre was planned for Oughterard, Co Galway, but was scrapped after major protests.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish had told a public meeting that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.

But Fr Byrne says they have contributed positively to the community since they arrived in Abbeyleix two years ago.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

