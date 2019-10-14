Laois Priest Rejects Suggestions Asylum Seekers "Sponge Off The System".

A Laois parish priest is rejecting suggestions that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.

Fr Paddy Byrne was involved in a welcome event for residents of the Hibernian Direct Provision Centre in Abbeyleix yesterday.

A similar centre was planned for Oughterard, Co Galway, but was scrapped after major protests.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish had told a public meeting that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.

But Fr Byrne says they have contributed positively to the community since they arrived in Abbeyleix two years ago.



