Laois Priest Rejects Suggestions Asylum Seekers "Sponge Off The System".

A Laois parish priest is rejecting suggestions that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.
Fr Paddy Byrne was involved in a welcome event for residents of the Hibernian Direct Provision Centre in Abbeyleix yesterday.
A similar centre was planned for Oughterard, Co Galway, but was scrapped after major protests.
Galway West TD Noel Grealish had told a public meeting that asylum-seekers 'sponge off the system'.
But Fr Byrne says they have contributed positively to the community since they arrived in Abbeyleix two years ago.
