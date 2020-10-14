K Drive

A 4th Resident At Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Has Died Of Covid 19.

: 14/10/2020 - 15:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 4th resident of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing home in Co. Laois has died from Covid 19.

The resident passed away at the Midland Regional Hospital on Monday.

The home says its Family Liaison Officer is available to all families and is providing support where required.

 

File image: RollingNews

