2 Men Arrested As Part Of Invoice Redirection Fraud Inquiry.

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into invoice redirection fraud.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out searches today in Dublin, Dundalk, Co. Louth and Tralee, Co. Kerry as part of Operation SKEIN.

The men - one aged in his late teens and one in his 40s - are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station and Bridewell Garda station in Cork where they can be held for up to a week.

To date, over 4 million euro has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland and these are the third and fourth arrests as part of this operation.

